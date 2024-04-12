Connexin and KCOM to Trial Infrastructure Sharing in Hull and East Yorkshire

Connexin has announced a temporary pause in the introduction of poles in certain areas of Hull and East Yorkshire to allow for negotiations with KCOM regarding infrastructure sharing. KCOM has advanced its timescale to begin a trial of infrastructure sharing in May, which has been welcomed by MP Graham Stuart. The installation of numerous poles in the area has sparked protests from residents and politicians, who argue that cables should be placed underground whenever possible.
The Liberal Democrats have stated that the programme in Beverley and Molescroft is still in its early stages, despite the presence of many poles. This decision has been seen as a positive step towards common sense, although there are concerns about the removal of poles in the future and the presence of creosote poles near schools
