Comedian Katherine Ryan admits having kids 'ruined' her life

ANY mum will know just how much your life changes when you have kids - something which comedian Katherine Ryan knows only too well. The 40-year-old, who has Fred, two, and Fenna, one, with husband Bobby Kootstra, and 14-year-old Violet from a previous relationship, admitted how having kids "ruined" the life she had before she became a mother.
'My children have enriched my life, they’re such a blessing and I would never trade them for anything,’ she said, in a candid interview with Women Magazine. "But I would be lying if I said they didn’t ruin the life I had before. But I rebuilt a better one and that’s fine. "I would be pretending if I said that I could still do all the things that I could before and I think we’re selling this fantasy of what"I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, they totally ruined it. The 38-year-old continued: "I get really annoyed when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t
Katherine Ryan Comedian Kids Motherhood Life Changes Fantasy Pop Stardom
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »