Comedian Katherine Ryan admits having kids 'ruined' her life

ANY mum will know just how much your life changes when you have kids - something which comedian Katherine Ryan knows only too well. The 40-year-old, who has Fred, two, and Fenna, one, with husband Bobby Kootstra, and 14-year-old Violet from a previous relationship, admitted how having kids "ruined" the life she had before she became a mother.

'My children have enriched my life, they’re such a blessing and I would never trade them for anything,’ she said, in a candid interview with Women Magazine. "But I would be lying if I said they didn’t ruin the life I had before. But I rebuilt a better one and that’s fine. "I would be pretending if I said that I could still do all the things that I could before and I think we’re selling this fantasy of what"I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, they totally ruined it. The 38-year-old continued: "I get really annoyed when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t

