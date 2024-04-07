Co Down Filmmaking Family's Self-Funded Short Film Hits US Festivals

A Co Down filmmaking family say they are "extremely proud" after their self-funded short film proved a hit at US film festivals. Cousins Declan Curran, from Atticall, and Árón Holden, from Downpatrick, are excited to hopefully share their touching comedy ' Dear Imelda ' with audiences closer to home very soon.
Directed by Árón and set in the Mourne Mountains of County Down, Declan stars alongside renowned Irish actor Rose Henderson (Father Ted) with a score from traditional Irish music sensation Tara Howley. Read more: Blue Lights creator explains important reason for character's death in series 1 Set within the vast countryside, Dear Imelda follows the unwanted open-ended arrival of grandson Ciaran to his nanny Imelda’s traditional home. Desperate to cling to her independence, Imelda disputes the need to have Ciaran dropped into her life, especially when he takes the presumption of installing something which he requires to work from home - the internet. In an attempt to mediate the ongoing friction, Ciaran demonstrates the benefits technology could contribute to his nanny’s off-the-grid lifestyle and in doing so, he discovers that he has the ability to play a vital role in a friendship on hiatus for some 60 years. Declan has just returned from North America, having screened at various film festivals in New York, Toronto and Chicago, where Dear Imedla was a Festival Award Nomine
Co Down Filmmaking Family Self-Funded Short Film US Film Festivals Dear Imelda Comedy County Down Rose Henderson Traditional Irish Music Tara Howley Grandson Ciaran Nanny Imelda Technology Friendship Festival
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »