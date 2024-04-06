TOWIE star Chloe Sims opens up about feeling isolated in Los Angeles after moving from Essex to Hollywood with her family. In a recent episode of the Netflix series House of Sims, Chloe admits to struggling with loneliness and missing familiar faces from home.

Despite making friends in America, she expresses the importance of having someone from back home. The episode also shows Chloe meeting a friend, who commends her on successfully relocating.

