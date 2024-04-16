Chelsea's Victory Overshadowed by Penalty Squabble

The most important thing about Chelsea ’s six-goal victory on Monday night is not that Cole Palmer scored four times, nor the deleterious effect it could have on Everton’s survival hopes thanks to the effect on goal difference.

The squabble has somehow come to overshadow, and we must repeat this, a 6-0 win for Chelsea, dominating the Tuesday morning headlines alongside calls forto accommodate Palmer, or whatever other recency bias they can come up with. And hey, who are we to thumb our nose at a talking point, however daft it may be?Jamie Carragher

putting on that little breathless voice he does to say: “It’s daft. I mean, come on, lads, Pochettino’s going to be asked about this after the game.”“I am not there at the training ground every day and I don’t know who is the designated penalty taker, but as far as I’m aware in that last big game when pressure was on in the last minute, I didn’t see them all fighting to take it then.

“It’s alright when it’s 4-0 and you want to get on the scoresheet. If you want to get on the scoresheet don’t do it when it’s 4-0 in an unpressurised situation. “It’s a shame because they did have an amazing night, and it’s a shame that this is what’s happened and people are talking about this rather than just their amazing performance,” the midfielder concluded, rather than just talking about their amazing performance.Here are the top 10 players owned by their xG through the Premier League season so far. Top scorer Erling Haaland has been hella wasteful.

