Champions League Quarter-Finals Proceed Despite Alleged Terror Threat

Champions League quarter-final games have gone ahead despite an alleged terror threat . A media outlet linked to IS allegedly issued a threat concerning all four of this week's ties. Two English football clubs, Arsenal and Manchester City , are playing tonight in the European competition's quarter-finals. The Gunners are hosting the first leg of their last-eight tie at the Emirates Stadium against German giants Bayern Munich.

While Manchester City are in action away to Real Madrid where local reports said the roof was going to be closed for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Tomorrow, there are two further games - one in Paris, between PSG and Barcelona, and a second game in Madrid, between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. The Metropolitan Police's deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan, who is overseeing the policing of London today, said the force had a 'robust policing plan' in place for Arsenal's game tonight. In a statement, Arsenal said they were 'working closely' with the Met Police to keep everyone safe during tonight's match. They added: 'Our planning for tonight's fixture is no different and our approach, working together with the police and UEFA, is proportionate to the current UK threat level.' A spokesperson for the club's German opponents said: 'FC Bayern is in close contact with Arsenal FC, which as a host is in direct contact with the local police

Champions League Quarter-Finals Terror Threat Arsenal Manchester City European Competition Metropolitan Police Policing Plan

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta hails powerful big step as Arsenal reach Champions League quarter-finalsMikel Arteta has hailed the 'big step' Arsenal have taken in qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Champions League, Europa League & Europa Conference League quarter-finals: When are the draws?Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-final draws take place on Friday March 15, but who could make it through?

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Arsenal's Champions League Quarter-Final Bid against PortoArsenal will face Porto in their bid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years. This is considered their biggest game of the season so far, with the Gunners at risk of another premature exit. The only setback in Arsenal's recent form was a narrow 1-0 defeat to Porto last month.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Who Arsenal could face in Champions League quarter-final drawAfter a nervous extra-time it took heroics from goalkeeper David Raya, saving twice in the shoot-out, to put the hosts into the last-eight for the first time since Arsene Wenger's team faced Barcelona in 2010.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Real Madrid get Manchester City, Arsenal to face Bayern Munich in Champions League quarter-final drawReal Madrid will face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Arsenal have drawn Bayern Munich. If City and Arsenal can win their quarter-finals, they will face each other in an all-Premier League semi-final.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Champions League draw results as Arsenal handed nightmare quarter-finalThe draw for the latter stages took place in Switzerland on Friday morning.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »