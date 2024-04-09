Champions League Quarter-Finals Proceed Despite Alleged Terror Threat

Champions League quarter-final games have gone ahead despite an alleged terror threat . A media outlet linked to IS allegedly issued a threat concerning all four of this week's ties. Two English football clubs, Arsenal and Manchester City , are playing tonight in the European competition's quarter-finals. The Gunners are hosting the first leg of their last-eight tie at the Emirates Stadium against German giants Bayern Munich.
While Manchester City are in action away to Real Madrid where local reports said the roof was going to be closed for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Tomorrow, there are two further games - one in Paris, between PSG and Barcelona, and a second game in Madrid, between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. The Metropolitan Police's deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan, who is overseeing the policing of London today, said the force had a 'robust policing plan' in place for Arsenal's game tonight. In a statement, Arsenal said they were 'working closely' with the Met Police to keep everyone safe during tonight's match. They added: 'Our planning for tonight's fixture is no different and our approach, working together with the police and UEFA, is proportionate to the current UK threat level.' A spokesperson for the club's German opponents said: 'FC Bayern is in close contact with Arsenal FC, which as a host is in direct contact with the local police
