Cash-Strapped NI Councils Spend £70,000 on Local Influencers

Cash-strapped NI councils have forked out close to £70,000 to local influencers in the last five years as part of their advertising budgets .

The data comes as most local councils announced rate rises earlier this year amid financial pressures on many local authorities. Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said it did not know how much money it had spent on influencers, as it had contracted the services of communications firm ASG and Partners to carry out the campaigns. Belfast Live requested an internal review of the council’s handling of that request, in which council chief executive David Jackson upheld the determination that it did not hold the information on how much it had spent.

