Candidate in Blackpool South by-election calls for film studio investment

One of the candidates in the Blackpool South by-election says he would campaign to bring a film studio to the resort if he was elected MP.

He said he would campaign to build a major film studio in Blackpool on a par with Pinewood, Shepperton, and Elstree to release the talent in the town and the region. He said: “North and West London control the narrative because they have the physical infrastructure with the film studios to fight the culture wars.“London has hijacked all the good things. We need to fight the culture wars because they control the political policies and news media consensus.

