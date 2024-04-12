California Overdue for Major Earthquake, Scientists Warn

The next major earthquake will hit California within three decades. California is overdue for a 7.8 magnitude quake which occurs every 150 years. READ MORE:A major earthquake in California could cause hundreds of billions of dollars in damage and kill thousands. There are concerns the state is poised to be struck by the ' Big One ' within the next decade - researchers believe the San Andreas Fault Line ruptures roughly every 150 years.

If the Big One did strike, 'it would be a matter of a few tens of seconds before the shaking from a San Andreas event that ruptures the segments closest to Los Angeles reach our urban areas,' Jonathan Stewart with the University of California, Los Angeles told DailyMail.com. According to the California Earthquake Authority, the natural disaster would cause destruction in a 100-mile radius of the fault line, which starts near Eureka and ends below Palm Springs, killing at least 1,800 people, crumble millions of homes and cause more than $290 billion in damages. The San Andreas Fault runs for hundreds of miles along the state extending through cities like San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles. Scientists predicted the next 'Big One' will hit California within 30 years, stemming from the San Andreas Fault Line. Pictured is what Los Angeles could look like if a 6-magnitude earthquake hit Although it can take more than a century for a

