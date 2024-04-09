Café in West Kirby Flooded After Waves Crash Over Sea Wall

A café in West Kirby , UK, called Tanskeys Bistro, has been flooded after waves crashed over a sea wall . The café had to be evacuated by the RNLI and is unsure when it will be able to reopen. Although the floodwaters entered the store rooms , they did not reach the main café . Despite a £19.7m sea wall built to protect properties in 2023, deep water covered parts of South Parade, leaving cars stranded in the town.

The local authority stated that the sea wall was designed to act as a defence system against tidal waves and to minimize potential damage in the area

