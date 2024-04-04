Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard admits he will be 'sorry' to leave Northampton , amid reports of a possible move to Preston North End . The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Deepdale over the last 18 months and in the summer he will depart Sixfields. He has been at the club for two separate loan spells but given clubs in the Championship have registered their interest then his next move is likely to be to a higher division .
Leonard is under contract at Brighton until the summer of 2025 but seems unlikely to break in to the Seagulls first team. He could potentially make a permanent move away from the Sussex club given the reported interest of Preston, as well as Cardiff City, Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City. League One promotion hopefuls Portsmouth have been linked too but they aren’t expected to sign him according to our colleagues at The News. 'I’ll be sorry to go,” said Leonard to sister website the Northampton Chronicle. “It’s been a blast. It’s been so goo
