Brewster Defeats SOCA in Final Match

The two sides seemed evenly matched on paper with very similar results to reach the final and both sitting third in their respective divisions, but it was Brewster who proved to be the better team at Letchworth. The pattern of the game was set as early as the sixth minute when the dangerous Curtis Donaldson raced through the SOCA defence, rounded keeper Bradley Bridges, but could only fire inches wide with the goal gaping.

Three minutes later Jordan Austin, who was SOCA’s best performer, had a chance to give his side the lead, but he fired narrowly wide from close range. The strong wind was making good football difficult, but Brewster seemed to adapt better to the conditions and SOCA were being pushed back, as impressive left-sided midfielder Lewis Collins saw his shot well saved by Bridges. Finally the mounting pressure told, and after 22 minutes Donaldson raced onto a ball over the top and finished well to give his team the lead.Six minutes before the break, Donaldson doubled his side’s lead with his second, when his corner from the right, helped by the wind, curled all the way into the opposite side of the goal without anyone touching it. Despite making a substitution at half-time, and two further changes in the opening 11 minutes of the half, the game was effectively over 12 minutes into the second period when Donaldson completed his hat-trick, slotting home a rebound after Bridges could only block Collins’ first effort with his legs into the scorer's pat

Brewster SOCA Final Match Victory Hat-Trick Curtis Donaldson

