Boots Customers Snap Up £10 'Botox Alternative' Serum

Boots customers have been quick to snap up a £10 serum, dubbed as a 'Botox alternative', that claims to 'tighten sagging skin ' and 'help wrinkles disappear'. The Olay serum, usually priced at £34, has been reduced to just £10 as part of the health and beauty retailer's popular £10 Tuesday offer.
Described as ultra-lightweight and 'luxurious', the formula is claimed to firm skin for a lifted look and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps to exfoliate and smooth the skin, with shoppers reporting noticeable results and a reduction in wrinkles within a week. Some users have even abandoned their foundation after witnessing 'miracles' on their skin due to the serum. One such review reads: "This is a little miracle in a tube. My skin feels renewed, hydrated and firmer. I even had the confidence to go out without makeup on as my complexion looked so glowing. Can't wait to buy this when it becomes available - well done again Olay for yet another fab addition to your skincare range.
