Belfast Christmas Market Opens with Festive Lights Switch-On

This year's Belfast Christmas Market opened at noon on Saturday, just hours before the city's festive lights were switched on by the lord mayor. It is the 18th year that the market has been hosted in the grounds of City Hall and many international stall-holders are returning to sell their goods. The ticket-only event featured music, dance and an excerpt from the Lyric Theatre's musical Hansel and Gretel.

Belfast was one of the first cities in Northern Ireland to switch on its festive lights this year, along with Bangor in County Down, while other cities and towns will host their ceremonies next week





🏆 38. BBCNewsNI » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Further details released ahead of this year's Belfast Christmas MarketJust over two weeks until it returns to Belfast City Hall!

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 38. / 52,36 Read more »

Belfast Christmas Market 2023 opening plans unveiledWith an increase in local offerings at this year’s market, support for local food and craft continues with several popular St George’s Market traders joining in the festive fun

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 38. / 52,36 Read more »

Massive one-off Christmas market planned for Belfast Titanic QuarterThe Tedberry Market will have 180 to 200 Christmas themed stalls

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 38. / 52,36 Read more »

Nottingham Winter Wonderland live updates as Christmas Market officially opensThe countdown to Christmas has begun

Source: nottslive - 🏆 38. / 52,36 Read more »

Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas market opens for the festive season todayBirmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas market is opening from today, Thursday, November 2 from 11am - 9pm, and is open for seven weeks running up to December 25.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 38. / 52,36 Read more »

Full list food and drink prices for Winter WonderlandThe popular Christmas market on Old Market Square is open for business

Source: nottslive - 🏆 38. / 52,36 Read more »