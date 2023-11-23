Banwell Village Celebrates Long-Awaited Bypass After 100-Year Wait

Locals in Banwell, Somerset are thrilled as a bypass is finally going ahead after a 100-year wait. The village has suffered from severe congestion, causing health issues and loss of businesses. Planning permission and funding have been secured for the bypass, with hopes of it being open by March 2026.





MetroUK » / 🏆 13. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mosque submits plan for Islamic funeral centre with hall for 100 people'The building is proposed to be single storey with level access from the on-site parking'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Jersey's Durrell Wildlife Trust takes on Scottish estateThe 100-year rewilding project plan includes the recovery of a rare bird and woodland restoration.

Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 87. / 53 Read more »

Top 10 most dangerous natural attractions in the world revealedThe most dangerous attraction sees 100 deaths on average each year.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Female IDF combat squad claims to have killed '100 Hamas terrorists''There are no more doubts about female combat soldiers.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Top 10 most dangerous natural attractions in the world revealedThe most dangerous attraction sees 100 deaths on average each year.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Huge Scottish estate set for 100-year rewilding projectAN 18,500-acre estate in Perthshire is set to be the home of a 100-year rewilding project managed by a Jersey-based international charity.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »