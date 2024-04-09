Backing Scottish Greens at General Election Would Be a Waste of Vote, Says Humza Yousaf

Backing the Scottish Greens at this year's general election would be a waste of a vote, Humza Yousaf has said. The SNP and the environmentalists are partners in the Scottish Government but both parties have ruled out any kind of electoral pact at the UK-wide poll. The First Minister warned today that supporting the Greens risked splitting the pro-independence vote.

Yousaf said he has “a great amount of time” for the Greens, who entered the Scottish Government in 2021 under the Bute House Agreement. But he said: “In a Westminster election, particularly when we’re facing a challenge from Labour, the danger of voting Greens – who are not going to win a single seat in the general election in Scotland, I think they would be the first to admit that – is that would be a wasted vote.” He added: “If you want to advance the cause of independence, if you want a party that aligns with your values – whether that’s social justice or on the climate or wellbeing economy – then the SNP is the party that you need to be voting for.” Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said at the weekend his party would not seek an “electoral pact” with the SNP. It followed the party’s spring conference announcement that it plans to stand more candidates in this election than ever before. Harvie told BBC Scotland’s the Sunday Show that his party strongly believed in “political co-operation

Scottish Greens General Election Vote Humza Yousaf SNP Electoral Pact Pro-Independence Labour Bute House Agreement Social Justice Climate Wellbeing Economy Patrick Harvie Political Co-Operation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Humza Yousaf: Voting Scottish Greens at General Election 'wasted vote'HUMZA Yousaf has said that voting for the Scottish Greens at the next General Election would be a “wasted vote”...

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Voting for Greens at general election would be 'wasted vote', says Humza YousafThe First Minister warned that supporting the Greens at the general election risked splitting the pro-independence vote.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law, 36, is charged with abduction and extortion...Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law, Ramsay El-Nakla, has been charged with abduction and extortion in a case linked to a man who died falling from a window.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Humza Yousaf answers Scottish islanders' top questions on ferries, Gaelic and housingFIRST Minister Humza Yousaf is on the campaign trail in the Highlands and islands – and reporter Steph Brawn is there with him.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Scottish Labour demands Humza Yousaf makes statement on housing emergencyThe party's housing spokesperson Mark Griffin has written to the First Minister asking him to outlining his plans to address the crisis.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Humza Yousaf hits back at Joe Rogan and Elon Musk over Scottish hate crime claimsTHE First Minister has hit out at Joe Rogan and Elon Musk amid international criticism of Scotland's new Hate Crime Act.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »