Award-winning Belfast sandwich bar hints at new location

An award-winning Belfast sandwich bar has hinted at opening a new location. Stacked Glen Road has become an ever popular lunch spot in West Belfast since opening in 2022 with people travelling far and wide to grab one of their doorstep sandwiches. On Thursday, the team behind Stacked took to social media to tease the opening of a second store to their customers.

Read more: 12 NI spots feature in 'great restaurants' guide by top food magazine A post on shared on Facebook read: "Stay tuned North Belfast. "Exciting news coming soon". The infographic was shared with the caption "Did someone say Stacked Antrim Road", suggesting the location of the second shop is already secured. Speaking previously to Belfast Live, the Stacked team shared how the reception to their business since opening two years ago has been incredible. They said: "We have grown from strength to strength, as a wee cafe in West Belfast. "Over the last two years we have picked up several awards, and this recent one has just gave us a real boost. We see hundreds come through our doors, from local people, to food bloggers and people from miles away, who want to try us out for themselves. "Our food and service from our brilliant staff really does speak for itself. Everything is made fresh, right in front of the customer at our deli counter." Join our Belfast Live breaking news service on WhatsApp Click this link or scan the QR code to receive breaking news and top stories from Belfast Liv

