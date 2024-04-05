Asylum seekers moved out of RAF Wethersfield as site transformed into long term accommodation

Around 70 asylum seekers are being moved out of RAF Wethersfield as the Home Office transforms the site into long term accommodation. The former RAF base was converted to asylum accommodation last year to reduce the cost of housing asylum seekers in hotels.

The cost of hotel accommodation for asylum seekers is around £8m a day. The asylum seekers were notified of the move through signs put up at the base.

