Aston Villa captain John McGinn to miss matches following red card against Tottenham

Aston Villa will be without captain John McGinn following his red card in Sunday’s Premier League defeat against Tottenham. The Scotland international was shown a straight red after a late challenge on Destiny Udogie. After a goalless first half, Spurs took control of the match with two goals in as many minutes through James Maddison and Brennan Johnson. It was a below-par performance from Villa, who had the chance to go nine points clear of Spurs in the hunt for the top four.
And their hopes of turning the game around were all but over when McGinn was given his marching orders with twenty minutes left on the clock. While the defeat was bad enough, Villa will now be without their captain at the worst possible time
