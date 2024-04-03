Aston Villa captain John McGinn to miss matches following red card against Tottenham

Aston Villa will be without captain John McGinn following his red card in Sunday’s Premier League defeat against Tottenham. The Scotland international was shown a straight red after a late challenge on Destiny Udogie. After a goalless first half, Spurs took control of the match with two goals in as many minutes through James Maddison and Brennan Johnson. It was a below-par performance from Villa, who had the chance to go nine points clear of Spurs in the hunt for the top four.

And their hopes of turning the game around were all but over when McGinn was given his marching orders with twenty minutes left on the clock. While the defeat was bad enough, Villa will now be without their captain at the worst possible time

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John McGinn 'stall' and Celtic ally as Steve Bruce revisits Aston Villa tussleAfter the transfer tussle back in 2018 McGinn has went on to become Villa captain and a key man for Scotland.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Aston Villa's John McGinn praised for reaction to red ahead of Ajax taskUnai Emery has backed John McGinn to put the disappointment of Sunday’s sending-off against Tottenham behind him when Villa face Ajax tonight.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Aston Villa 2 Wolves 0: Why are Villa so good at defending leads?Aston Villa tightened their hold on a top-four finish with an efficient win - this is how they did it

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

John McGinn in no love lost Scotland vs England truth bombJohn McGinn delivers no love lost Scotland vs England truth bomb to Ollie Watkins.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

John McGinn explains why Scotland cannot stomach watching the Three LionsOllie Watkins was left in no doubt that when McGinn is watching him play for England, he's no cheerleader.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

John McGinn rues Scotland collapse but raves about Lawrence ShanklandThe talismanic midfielder watched his side pass up a glut of golden opportunities before the Dutch rained down a goal storm

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »