Ant and Dec make cheeky joke about Nigel Farage on I'm A Celebrity

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the hosts of I'm A Celebrity, made a cheeky joke about Nigel Farage just minutes into the show, which launched on Sunday, 19 November. Dec said: "There's the man who's got everyone talking. Nigel Farage. Nigel now, not just known for his controversial political career, he's also got his own show on GB News. "Now of course, he won't be presenting that show over the next three weeks.

So we'd like to take this opportunity to apologise to all of GB News viewers," Ant then added savagely: "Sorry Keith, sorry Linda." This Morning star Josie Gibson, 38, was the first to meet Nigel as they were dropped into the Australian Outback for the first time in the show's history. She admitted: "I thought this was a good idea until they dropped us off in the middle of nowhere. I've never been so petrifie





🏆 11. OK_Magazine » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The gloating messages from NatWest staff after Nigel Farage was debanked: Workers said they would...A document has revealed a series of internal messages exchanged by employees after the former UKIP leader was dropped in June by Coutts.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

Ex-NatWest boss DID breach Nigel Farage's privacy by discussing former Brexit Party leader's...The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said the disclosure had been 'unacceptable', but that it had decided no further regulatory action after Dame Alison Rose resigned over the matter.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

Ex-NatWest boss DID breach Nigel Farage's privacy by discussing former Brexit Party leader's...The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said the disclosure had been 'unacceptable', but that it had decided no further regulatory action after Dame Alison Rose resigned over the matter.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

Alison Rose breached data rules over Nigel Farage bank details, Information Commissioner rulesNo further action will be taken by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) as Dame Alison stepped down and NatWest commissioned its own investigation.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

'Number of shortcomings' in closure of Nigel Farage's Coutts account, review findsThe independent review into the closure of Nigel Farage's Coutts account and the discussion of his banking with a journalist by the head of the bank has found 'a number of shortcomings' in the closure process.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

NatWest showed ‘serious failings’ in Nigel Farage account closure, probe findsThe decision to shut down Mr Farage’s bank account was lawful, and predominately commercial, an independent review found.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »