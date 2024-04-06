Ally of Alexei Navalny punished for removing jacket at breakfast

A brave ally of Alexei Navalny has been thrown into a ' punishment cell ' after removing his jacket at breakfast. He is thought to have taken off his prison jacket when eating breakfast earlier this week, before being taken away by guards for the minor infraction. Yashin’s supporters took to Telegram to call the claims he was punished for taking off his jacket as 'fabricated'.
The post said he was 'deliberately isolated' in an attempt to deprive him of his will and break him mentally and physically. They noted that many political prisoners like Navalny and Yashin were thrown into solitary confinement to stop them from influencing the outside world and fellow prisoners with their anti-Kremlin views. His supporters said: 'The ongoing pressure on political prisoners, their deliberate isolation not only from the outside world but also from other prisoners is an attempt to deprive them of their will, to suppress, to break them. Being kept in a punishment cell is a separate ordeal.
Alexei Navalny Punishment Cell Jacket Breakfast Prison Ally Guards Minor Infraction Isolated Political Prisoners Solitary Confinement Anti-Kremlin Views Pressure
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Russian court rejects legal claim against prison by Alexei Navalny’s motherMr Navalny, the most persistent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, was serving a 19-year sentence when he died.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Russian court rejects legal claim against prison by Alexei Navalny’s motherMr Navalny, the most persistent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, was serving a 19-year sentence when he died.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »