Alison Hammond Responds to Backlash Over New TV Gig on Lorraine

Alison Hammond appears to have subtly responded to backlash over her new TV gig as she swapped ITV shows and appeared on ITV's Lorraine on Monday morning .

READ MORE: Peter Andre says 'it's only fair' as he offers baby name update after sharing new picture with daughterThe much-loved TV star passed away 'unexpectedly but peacefully' aged 67 back in March 2023. Following his passing, Paul's last series hosting the show was aired and it's now been revealed that Alison will be fronting the adored show set at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, where she'll help the animals in their care look for a new place to live.

Confessing she was finding it hard not to adopt pooches after hosting For the Love of Dogs, Alison joked: "I have a house of 25 dogs now!" She confessed it was "so so hard" not to adopt the dogs on the reality series but admitted she felt like the "luckiest girl in the world".

