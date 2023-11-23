Adolescents Actively Seek Information from Social Networks, Study Finds

A recent study published in Scientific Reports highlighted how adolescents actively consult members of their social networks to obtain information, countering previous research that considered younger people to be passively affected by peer pressure. The results from two experiments indicate that adolescents prefer friends over non-friends as sources of information, but evidence regarding the importance of popularity is mixed.

The effect of peer groups on adolescents’ behavior and decision-making has been the focus of a growing body of research. Social influence can have negative effects (such as substance use) but can also be utilized to promote healthy and positive behaviors. Designing beneficial and effective interventions for adolescents requires an understanding of how they process social cues in novel situations and are affected by the choices of others in their peer group





