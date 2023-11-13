Adele launches new cosmetics company to boost her fortune

She's already an award-winning singer-songwriter. But Adele hasn't allowed her talents to stop there, as she has also showed serious business savvy and has launched another company to boost her fortune. According to Companies House, the hitmaker, 35, filed paperwork last week to create a new company called The Shelbourne Collective Limited. The private limited company's registered address is in London and Adele is listed as the only director.

The Mirror has reported that the business is a cosmetics line, with Adele hoping to sell makeup products to let her fans recreate her iconic winged eyeliner loo

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ECHOWHATSON: Tributes pour in for 'inspirational' singer who died suddenlyThe lead singer of The Night Café Sean Martin died last week leaving fans heartbroken

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: I’m A Celebrity contestants to perform on Masked Singer specialITV has launched a brand new I’m A Celebrity special of the Masked Singer, where A-listers will compete to sing their hearts out while dressed as iconic I'm a Celeb costumes

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Harry Styles’ mum explains real reason behind his unrecognisable new hairdoHarry Styles is well-known and loved for his signature brown curls, however the singer has recently been spotted sporting a surprising new hairdo while on holiday in Las Vegas

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Gareth Gates's girlfriend tackles 'bullies' on cruise shipCruel women mocked popular singer's stutter with relentless taunts and impressions and Gareth thanked partner Alanna Taylor for standing up for him

Source: nottslive | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Sophie Ellis-Bextor apologises for being 'cruel and rude' to Robbie WilliamsMurder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor has taken to Instagram to share a candid video in which she discussed the 'unkind' comments she made about Robbie Williams in 1998

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: Simple Minds Celebrate 45th Anniversary with Largest Ever TourSimple Minds singer Jim Kerr might have long since swapped the Toryglen tenement where he grew up for a sumptuous hilltop town in Sicily where he also owns a hotel, but he’s very much retained a Glaswegian level-headedness.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »