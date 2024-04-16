Aberdeen Fans Await Announcement of New Permanent Boss

But a major hint from Elfsborg has offered a likely time that the Reds can expect an announcement to take place. Jimmy Thelin had been lined up to come into the hotseat in the summer as the next full-time boss at Pittodrie, with Barry Robson finally replaced after caretaker stints from Peter Leven, Neil Warnock and Leven currently.

It’s expected Oscar Hiljemark will be Elfsborg’s replacement for Thelin. Leven - who is getting the troops ready for a huge Scottish Cup semi-final battle with Celtic this weekend - reckons the next permanent boss will be keeping a close eye on the Dons as he issued a warning to the entire playing squad over their futures in the Granite City. He said: "If the club are speaking to certain managers, I'm sure he'll have an eye on all of their games and he's watching the games.

