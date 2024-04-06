ABBA's Waterloo 50 years on: How the Eurovision win changed pop history

Exactly 50 years on from ABBA 's iconic Eurovision win with Waterloo in 1974, ITV News takes a look back at the defining moment in pop history , and plans to celebrate it this yearfamous win at the Eurovision Song Contest, which elevated the Swedish pop group to international fame.Dome’s Concert Hall. Special plans are being made to mark the milestone in the seaside city and at this year's contest in Sweden.
Five Eurovision winners are set to perform Waterloo at the Brighton Dome later today, backed by the Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus. ABBA are not expected to perform in person at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest on 11 May in Malmö, Sweden, but organisers are thought to be planning other ways to celebrate the historic anniversary.Credit: PA After missing out on a ticket to the Eurovision Song Contest 1973 in Luxembourg, ABBA decided to sit down and write a song specifically for the following year's contes
