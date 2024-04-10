Abandoned Mum and Kittens Found in Nottingham Supermarket Car Park

A mum and her four kittens were found abandoned inside a cat carrier in a Nottingham supermarket car park . The cats were found in the car park at Tesco in Ilkeston Road on April 1. A member of the public took them home to shelter them, with the family later collected by the RSPCA and taken to a vet. The mum had a high temperature and was not producing milk, while the kittens needed hand-feeding as all were 'very hungry'.

The family’s treatment was funded by the RSPCA Nottingham and Notts Branch and after a few days in veterinary care, they were transferred to the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre. They are now doing well and were named by staff - the mum is called Charity and her kittens Archie, Alfie, Mia, and Maddy. The kittens are all active and playful and they are thought to be only around five weeks old. Charity is still nervous and the centre will continue to rehabilitate the family before the kittens are ready to be rehomed in a few weeks' time. Inspector Keith Ellis, who is investigating the abandonment, said: 'We are grateful to the member of the public who found these poor kittens and their mum and took them to a place of safety. It's really sad to think someone just abandoned them in this way. 'We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however, abandoning your pet is never the answer.

