A Memorable Night at Hampden

It began with a shiver down the spine. A rousing, boot-trembling rendition of the national anthem which raised hairs and sent a charge of electricity racing around this huge old bowl on the southside of Glasgow – the likes of which it has not often experienced in all of its years. OK, so it may have fallen flat for a bit as Norway made a nuisance of themselves even though their two posterboys couldn’t bring themselves to turn up for someone else’s party.
And it may even have felt a bit too much like the last day of school where Steve Clarke was concerned. And yet, despite it all, this was Hampden at its very best. Under the lights and in the incessant rain. Exactly the way it is supposed to be. Clarke may have been denied the win he had set out for, to complete a clean sweep of home victories from a qualification campaign which has reconnected a team with its support, while sending out a regular ripple of shockwaves across a previously unsuspecting continent. But the stats make impressive reading nonetheles
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »