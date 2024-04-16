2024 NFL Draft Consensus Board: Top Prospects Taking Shape

As the class continues to take shape, it’s time again to take stock of which prospects are dominating the early-round conversation. The Athletic ’s consensus Big Board combines rankings from a wide range of draft experts to identify how the top prospects are viewed relative to the rest of their class. In theory, by the time we reach draft weekend, these rankings should help give us a handle on how the picks could play out.

One, according to The Athletic ’s Dane Brugler, labeled him a “class clown” and questioned his commitment to football. On talent alone, Sweat could draw a borderline first-round grade from some evaluators. At 6-foot-4, 366 pounds with great burst and quickness, Sweat’s versatility inside and presence as someone who’s hard to move could make him a truly dominant NFL run defender. However, if he’s not consistent, he’s going to struggle.

2024 NFL Draft Consensus Board Top Prospects Rankings Dominating Prospects

