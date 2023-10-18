2024 Grammy Nominations Announced

The 2024 Grammy nominations are HERE! The 66th annual Grammy Awards are set to honour the best in music from the previous year — specifically from 1 October 2022 to 15 September 2023. There are still a few months before Music's Biggest Night, so we advise you to take this time to familiarise yourself with the nominees across all 94 Grammy categories below. That's right: 94. The 2024 Grammy nominations list was announced during a live stream event on 10 November, with musicians like St.
Vincent, Muni Long, Kim Petras, and Jon Bon Jovi presenting the nominees. Nomination prediction lists included fan-favourites like Taylor Swift's Midnights and SZA's SOS for Album of the Year, Miley Cyrus's “Flowers,' Doja Cat's “Paint the Town Red,' and Dua Lipa or Billie Eilish's Barbie soundtrack contributions for Record of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo's “Vampire” for Song of the Year, and Ice Spice, Gracie Abrams, Coco Jones, and PinkPantheress as potential Best New Artist contenders. Well, turns out those predictions were pretty righ
