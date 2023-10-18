2024 Grammy Nominations Announced

The 2024 Grammy nominations are HERE! The 66th annual Grammy Awards are set to honour the best in music from the previous year — specifically from 1 October 2022 to 15 September 2023. There are still a few months before Music's Biggest Night, so we advise you to take this time to familiarise yourself with the nominees across all 94 Grammy categories below. That's right: 94. The 2024 Grammy nominations list was announced during a live stream event on 10 November, with musicians like St.

Vincent, Muni Long, Kim Petras, and Jon Bon Jovi presenting the nominees. Nomination prediction lists included fan-favourites like Taylor Swift's Midnights and SZA's SOS for Album of the Year, Miley Cyrus's “Flowers,' Doja Cat's “Paint the Town Red,' and Dua Lipa or Billie Eilish's Barbie soundtrack contributions for Record of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo's “Vampire” for Song of the Year, and Ice Spice, Gracie Abrams, Coco Jones, and PinkPantheress as potential Best New Artist contenders. Well, turns out those predictions were pretty righ

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: GLAMOURMAGUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLAMOURMAGUK: Grammy Nominations 2024: See Full List of Nominees HereThe 2024 Grammy Award nominations are finally here — see the full list of nominees for the biggest night in music here!

Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Nominations open for Manchester's Be Proud Awards 2024 Nominations can be done through the Manchester City Council website.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Miley Cyrus Celebrates Grammy Nominations and Women in Music Industry Miley Cyrus puts her toned physique on display as she enjoys herself during a scenic getaway. The stunning 30-year old singer dons a bikini top and shorts, and shows off her yoga skills while on a paddleboard.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Taylor Swift Breaks Record with Grammy NominationsPhoebe Bridgers and her group Boygenius have also been given a number of nominations, as has Miley Cyrus , Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

BLOGPRESTON: Leyland’s Music in the Park announces 2024 line upPat Sharp at a previous Music in the Park - he'll be back by popular demand in 2024 Billy Ocean, Jason Donovan and Heather Small will headline Music in the

Source: blogpreston | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Scarborough Open Air Theatre: Music legends Deacon Blue become fourth act added to 2024 line upScottish pop-rock greats Deacon Blue are bringing their unmistakable and era-defining sound to the Yorkshire coast for a massive outdoor show.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »