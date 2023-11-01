West Ham knock Arsenal out of League Cup in last-16 with 3-1 victory

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored to give record nine-times winners Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. Nunez's goal was his third in his last three appearances for the Reds. Chelsea defeated Blackburn Rovers 2-0, Everton knocked out Burnley 3-0 and Fulham beat Championship side Ipswich Town 3-1.

Newcastle were playing at struggling Manchester United in the late game in a rematch of last season's final when United lifted the trophy with a 2-0 win over the Magpies at Wembley.

