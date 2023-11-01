HEAD TOPICS

West Ham knock Arsenal out of League Cup in last-16 with 3-1 victory

West Ham United knocked Arsenal out of the League Cup with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday with goals from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen and an own goal from Gunners defender Ben White at the London Stadium.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored to give record nine-times winners Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. Nunez's goal was his third in his last three appearances for the Reds. Chelsea defeated Blackburn Rovers 2-0, Everton knocked out Burnley 3-0 and Fulham beat Championship side Ipswich Town 3-1.

Newcastle were playing at struggling Manchester United in the late game in a rematch of last season's final when United lifted the trophy with a 2-0 win over the Magpies at Wembley. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

