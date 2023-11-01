HEAD TOPICS

Tyler Technologies misses quarterly revenue estimates

Tyler Technologies missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the IT service provider faces stiff competition from bigger firms in an uncertain economy.

Plano, Texas-based Tyler posted revenue of $494.7 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, slightly below analysts' estimates of $495.9 million, according to LSEG data. State and local government application and vertical specific software spending is expected to grow from $27 billion this year to $41.8 billion in 2026 globally, research and advisory firm Gartner told Reuters on Wednesday.

Tyler now expects annual revenue in the range of $1.942 billion to $1.962 billion, compared with prior estimates of between $1.940 billion and $1.965 billion. The company raised its annual adjusted profit per share to a range of $7.66 to $7.80, from its prior estimate of between $7.60 and $7.75.

