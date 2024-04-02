UOB Cuts Interest Rates on UOB One Account

UOB is cutting the interest rates on its flagship savings account, the UOB One Account, citing expectations of falling rates over the longer term. OCBC Bank and DBS Bank have indicated that there are no changes to their flagship savings accounts for now. From May 1, UOB One customers with account balances of up to $100,000 will earn an annualised interest rate of between 3 per cent and 4.

5 per cent if they fulfil two criteria – credit a monthly salary of at least $1,600, and spend in the same month a minimum of $500 on eligible debit and credit cards, such as the UOB One card and UOB One Visa debit card. This is down from between 3.85 per cent and 7.8 per cent that customers are getting up until April 30

