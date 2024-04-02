Singapore Raises Insurance Coverage on Deposits to $100,000

From April 1, the insurance coverage on your Singapore-dollar denominated deposits with retail banks and finance companies will be raised to $100,000, from $75,000 previously. This means that in the event a bank or finance company fails, your money is protected up to an aggregate limit of $100,000 per depositor. The Deposit Insurance (DI) Scheme protects deposits up to a maximum of $100,000 per depositor in the event a member bank or finance company fails.

The compensation to depositors will come from the DI Fund, which is administered by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation (SDIC)

