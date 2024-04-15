UN Secretary-General Reminds that Acts of Reprisal Involving Use of Force are Barred under International Law

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on April 14 issued a reminder that acts of reprisal involving the use of force are barred under international law.

"The Middle East is on the brink. The people of the region are confronting a real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict. Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate," Mr Guterres told the meeting, which was called after Iran's attack. "Let me be clear: if Iran or its proxies take actions against the United States or further action against Israel, Iran will be held responsible," he said, adding that the US took note of Guterres' remarks and that Washington's actions have been defensive.

