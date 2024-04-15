Guardiola confident in Manchester City's pursuit of more titles

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Luton Town - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2024 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola REUTERS/Molly Darlington Manchester City thrive on the pressure of playing when everything is on the line, manager Pep Guardiola said, as last season's treble winners continue their pursuit of another three titles.

City lead the Premier League by two points with six games left, host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday and play Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals three days later. Asked about his side's chances of lifting more silverware this season, Guardiola said after their 5-1 win over Luton on Saturday:"They like to play with the pressure. They like to know - dead or alive.

"I am pretty sure we will be there till the end. Because I know them. I see the faces before the games in the meetings. How they prepare. "That means win Premier League, Champions League? No. I am not saying that. But that we will compete? That's for sure. We have to be prepared but at the same time impose our game and try to put pressure through our game onto the opponent." – REUTERS

Manchester City Pep Guardiola Premier League Champions League FA Cup Titles

