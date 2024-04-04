Two men charged over money laundering activities linked to scams

Two men were charged in court on April 4 over separate offences relating to money laundering activities linked to scams, and one was charged over a case of rental scam . Muhammad Aqid Rahmat, 28, is accused of sharing his OCBC and POSB bank accounts and his Singpass account with another person, who was not named in court documents. Both his bank accounts were subsequently used to launder proceeds from job and investment scams, the police said in a statement on April 3.

He had responded to an online job advertisement on messaging app Telegram that offered a monthly payment of $500. In exchange, Aqid had to open a crypto mining account and share his bank account details, login credentials and Singpass account. Aqid’s case was adjourned to April 22 for further mention after he indicated that he would not be pleading guilty to the charge

Singapore Court Money Laundering Scams Rental Scam Charges

