Physical: 100 Season 2's Comeback Kings Battle in Intense Finale

One was knocked out in round one in the first season, while the other was eliminated after his team lost in season two. But Hong Beom-seok and Amotti (real name Kim Jae-hong) were the last men standing in the finale of Physical: 100 Season 2 , which was aired on Netflix on Tuesday (April 2) — after beating out South African actor Justin Harvey and rugby player Andre Jin Coquillard.

Throughout the season, the comeback kings have captivated fans of the Netflix reality competition show, which started out with 100 contestants, as they clawed their way back to the top.Amotti, 31, a fresh contestant this season, was eliminated along with his team in the second quest, but was given the opportunity to fight his way back in a redemption match. Former Olympic gold medallist Jung Ji-hyun won that and formed a new team with four other eliminated contestants, including Amott

