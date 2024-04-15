Today in Pictures: Songkran holiday, Iran launching drones and missiles, and more

Songkran holiday, which marks the Thai New Year , Iran launching drones and missiles towards Israel , and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Revellers playing with water as they celebrate the Songkran holiday, which marks the Thai New Year, in Bangkok on April 14.An anti-missile system operating after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, on April 14.Participants firing traditional cannon during the Kuluwung festival, held annually a few days after Eid al-Fitr, in Bogor, West Java, on April 14.

Songkran Holiday Thai New Year Iran Drones Missiles Israel Kuluwung Festival Eid Al-Fitr Monte Carlo Masters Stefanos Tsitsipas Casper Ruud Bali Ubud Royal Family Tiger Woods Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Club

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Straits Times / 🏆 8. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Today in Pictures, March 22, 2024Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Today in Pictures, March 25, 2024Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Today in Pictures, March 25, 2024Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Today in Pictures, March 26, 2024Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Today in Pictures, March 21, 2024Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Today in Pictures, March 20, 2024Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »