Singapore Explores Options for Reducing CO2 Emissions

Singapore is considering all options for reducing them, including by utilising proven technologies – such as solar panels – and studying the potential of novel ones.

Researchers from the National University of Singapore are trialling a carbon capture device at a waste-to-energy plant in Tuas South. The device uses metal-organic frameworks - sponge-like materials that can selectively absorb CO2. Climeworks’ latest Mammoth plant in Iceland - its largest plant to date - has goals of capturing a megaton of CO2 by 2030 and a gigaton by 2050.

At the same time, the Singapore government is working with Shell and ExxonMobil on a cross-border project to capture and store at least 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 yearly, by 2030. PossibleSeveral South-east Asian countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia, have announced their ambition to become a regional carbon hub.

The first phase of the project will start from mid-2024, with an initial capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per year.

