Singapore to Establish Maritime Hub for Future Skills

SINGAPORE - Singapore will leverage its position as a maritime hub to attract more talent and draw undergraduates who it can train to have careers in the industry, under a proposal by the Singapore Maritime Foundation .

The maritime sector is seeing the introduction of technologically advanced vessels, enhanced real-time monitoring capabilities from shore and a greater reliance on data and artificial intelligence, said the TAP in its report. Shore-based professionals include roles spanning across commercial, operations, fleet technical and corporate functions in a shipowner set-up. They also include more specialised roles such as lawyers, ship planners or port and terminal operators.

Mr Arsenio Dominguez, secretary-general of the International Maritime Organisation, said that digitalisation of the maritime industry does not translate to the displacement of seafarers, as they will always be required. TAP was formed in early 2023 to identify transition and future skills, and recommend measures to strengthen the competitiveness of Singapore’s maritime workforce.

“This will enable the sector to tap diverse skill sets to solve complex challenges for the industry, which will require capabilities from domains outside of maritime,” it said.

