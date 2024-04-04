Singapore Shares Dip at Open on Wall Street Declines

Singapore shares dipped at Wednesday’s open, mirroring overnight declines on Wall Street. The decline was mainly influenced by the performance of Tesla and healthcare stocks. The Business Times reports that the Straits Times Index (STI) dropped by 0.7%, or 23.52 points, to 3,224.2 by 9:01 a.m. A glance across the broader market revealed more losers over gainers, with a ratio of 81 to 32, for 61.3 million securities valued at S$78.7 million, changing hands.

Among the most actively traded counters by volume was Singtel, which stumbled by 2.8% or S$0.07 to settle at S$2.47, with a turnover of 11.6 million shares. Other notable players included Seatrium, maintaining stability at S$0.084 with 7.9 million shares transacted, and Beng Kuang Marine, which witnessed a decline of 1.7% or S$0.002 to S$0.117, with 5.6 million shares changing hands. Banking stocks also experienced a downturn during early morning trade. DBS slipped by 0.6% or S$0.23 to S$35.97, UOB fell by 0.7% or S$

