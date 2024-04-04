Survey Shows Mental Health as Top Social Issue in Singapore

A survey from Milieu Insight on the social issues people were concerned about in 2023 showed that mental health is number one, especially with younger Singaporeans. Interestingly, concern for the vulnerable groups emerged as the second biggest issue. Milieu Insight, which published the results of its survey last month, looked into the core concerns of Singapore society, the “issues that resonate deeply with the people.

” The study, which involved 1,028 Singaporeans aged 16 and up, also looked into whether people have taken steps to address these concerns. Overall, mental health (67 per cent) and low-income or vulnerable groups (65 per cent) took the top two spots, followed by health and diseases (67 per cent) and environment and sustainability (52 per cent). Mental health was the top social issue for respondents aged 16 to 44. For those aged 45 to 54, it came a close second to concern for low-income or vulnerable groups

