Singapore's Sprint Queen Shanti Pereira Faces Race Against Time for Paris Olympics

SINGAPORE – Shanti Pereira has beaten some of Asia’s best, but Singapore ’s sprint queen faces a battle now in a race against time to be fit for the Paris Olympics .suffered an injury during a training camp in the United States which could put her second Olympic outing in jeopardy.
Pereira had been gearing up for the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Games with a two-month training camp in Florida, US, from the first week of February. “Her training load will be lowered for the next few weeks and we need to see how many weeks she needs .An SA spokesman said: “Shanti and her coach, Luis, will be working with Singapore Athletics and the Singapore Sport Institute to ensure that she receives all the support required to aid in her recovery.
Pereira’s injury is a major setback after a stellar 2023 season, where she set national records in the 100m and 200m while racking up five gold medals and a silver at major meets.She wrapped up her season at the Asian Games with a 100m silver and 200m gold to be the first Singaporean to clinch an Asiad athletics title since Chee Swee Lee in 1974.
Singapore Shanti Pereira Sprint Queen Paris Olympics Leg Injury Knee Issue MRI Scan Training Camp
