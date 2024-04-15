Singapore's Transitions of Power: From Lee Kuan Yew to Goh Chok Tong to Lee Hsien Loong

PM Lee Hsien Loong with founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and then Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in 2012.The Straits Times looks at how Singapore has handled transitions of power by its political leaders: From founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew to prime minister Goh Chok Tong ; PM Goh to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ; and now PM Lee to DPM Wong.Finance Minister Tony Tan organises a gathering at his home for his second-generation Cabinet colleagues to pick their leader.
Mr Goh Chok Tong waving to the crowd at the Padang after he was sworn in as Singapore’s second prime minister. Behind him is then Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew. PHOTO: ST FILEPM Goh names Deputy Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as his chosen successor during his National Day Rally speech. He says he has taken soundings from his Cabinet colleagues and MPs, and that Mr Lee was also their choice.
to pave the way for a younger person with a longer runway to lead the country. He says he will be in his mid-60s by the time the Covid-19 pandemic is over, and would have too short a runway as the next prime minister. The 4G team starts its process again to select a leader.
due by November 2025. He adds that he will do so by the PAP's 70th anniversary, which falls on Nov 21, 2024. DPM Wong says he is ready for his next assignment.
