Singapore Leads Southeast Asia in Women-Led Startups

Singapore emerges as the undisputed leader in women-led startups across Southeast Asia, boasting a staggering 936 firms, according to data compiled by Tracxn. Singapore’s entrepreneurial landscape has thrived, with women at the forefront of innovation and enterprise. Tracxn’s data further elucidates the significant financial prowess of women-led startups in Singapore, as they collectively raised a remarkable $3 billion in funding throughout 2023.

Behind Singapore, Jakarta emerges as a notable contender with 173 women-led startups, followed closely by Kuala Lumpur with 107 such enterprises. While Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur showcase promising entrepreneurial ecosystems, Singapore’s dominance remains unrivalled in sheer numbers and financial backing. The funding landscape mirrors Singapore’s dominance, with women-led startups in the city-state securing the lion’s share of investment in 2023. A staggering $3 billion was raised across 380 funding round

