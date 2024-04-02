Singapore's Changi Airport Ranked Eighth in the World for Wi-Fi Connectivity

A recent list from Seasia Stats showed that Singapore’s Changi Airport is ranked eighth in the world for Wi-Fi connectivity. The list, which gives airports in different countries a maximum grade of five points, shows that Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia took the pole position with 4.46 points. Hong Kong Airport followed with 4.25 points, and Finland’s Helsinki-Vantaa Airport took third place with 4.25 points.Three Asian airports are tied in fourth place with 4.

15 points—Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita Airports, alongside Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam.“Wi-Fi connectivity” star ratings from travellers on Airlinequality.com, popularly known as Skytrax. Free Wi-Fi is offered everywhere at Ljubljana Airport, renovated just three years ago. One traveller review says, “Excellent to have unlimited free Wi-Fi without login required, always reliable right up to boarding tunne

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

20-year-old man taken to hospital after falling from height in Changi AirportSINGAPORE – A 20-year-old man fell from height at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on March 23. The police were alerted to a fall from height at 80 Airport Boulevard at about 4.10pm, they said in response to The Straits Times’ queries. The address is that of Changi Airport’s Terminal 1. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Pazzion's First Outlet at Jewel Changi Airport Permanently ClosesPazzion, a popular women's footwear brand in Singapore, has announced the permanent closure of its first-ever outlet at Jewel Changi Airport after four years of operation. The cafe, which was launched in April 2019 as a lifestyle extension to its retail business, closed its doors on Sunday. Pazzion expressed gratitude to its loyal customers for their support over the years.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

20-year-old man falls from height at Changi Airport Terminal 1, seen lying face downA 20-year-old man fell from height at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on March 23.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »

Local footwear brand Pazzion closes cafe at Jewel Changi Airport after 5 yearsMost Singaporeans may have heard of Pazzion, which specialises in chic women's footwear. But did you know that the brand has two cafes? Unfortunately, their first-ever outlet at Jewel Changi Airport has permanently closed after four years. Its last day was Sunday (March 24). The cafe shared the news in an Instagram story on the same day.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Man falls from height at Changi Airport Terminal 1A man fell from height at Changi Airport Terminal 1, and was found lying on the floor near a taxi stand. The incident is currently under investigation by the police.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Man Falls from Height at Changi Airport Terminal 1A 20-year-old man fell from height at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on March 23. The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the incident. A photo of the man lying on the ground was shared on social media.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »