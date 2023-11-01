SIA, Scoot to resume flights to 5 cities in China starting Nov 26

These four routes were previously operated by the now-defunct SilkAir, which merged with SIA in 2021. They will operate on SIA’s 154-seat Boeing 737-8 MAX jets. The budget carrier will stop flights to Shenzhen from Nov 25, as SIA begins daily services to the city the next day.

This will bring SIA’s tally to 70 weekly services to seven Chinese destinations, including Beijing and Chengdu. China has reclaimed its spot among Changi Airport’s top five markets in terms of traffic, with the airport’s passenger traffic to and from China clocking half a million travellers in August, according to the latest figures released by the Changi Airport Group.

Independent analyst Brendan Sobie said that while SIA Group’s resumption of these five services is encouraging, flights to cities such as Kunming, Harbin and Wuxi have not been reinstated.

