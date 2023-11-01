Hamas attack will inspire greatest US terror threat since ISIS: FBI director

"The actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven't seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago," Wray said. The remarks came during a hearing before the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee focused on threats to the US. The US government has seen an increase in threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans since fighting broke out in Gaza, officials have said.

The number of attacks on US military bases overseas by Iran-backed militia groups have risen this month, Wray said. Cyber attacks against the US by Iran and non-state actors will likely worsen if the conflict expands, he said.During the hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that hate directed at Jewish students in the US following the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza had added to an increase in antisemitism.

The White House expressed alarm this week at reports of anti-Jewish incidents at US universities as tensions have prompted university officials to tighten security. Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican, grilled Mayorkas about why a US asylum officer who reportedly made anti-Israel social media posts had been placed on leave but not fired, saying the employee was "celebrating genocide".

Mayorkas said it was "despicable" to suggest the posts reflected the view of US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees, noting that his own mother was a Holocaust survivor.

