SBR Management Excellence Awards Recognize Outstanding Leaders

Winning companies were recognised at an awards dinner on 21 November 2023. In the heart of Singapore's bustling business landscape, where challenges are met with unwavering determination and innovation is the lifeblood of progress, true heroes emerge – leaders who not only navigate the complexities but also inspire, nurture, and uplift those around them.

The SBR Management Excellence Awards, in its ninth year, stood as a testament to the remarkable impact of these leaders and their organisations on the very fabric of their workforce. More than a mere recognition of growth and success metrics, the awards programme aimed its spotlight on the soul of leadership. The essence of the SBR Management Excellence Awards lies not just in acknowledging triumphs but in celebrating the profound positive transformations that these leaders instil within their organisations, weaving a tapestry of motivation, inspiration, and accomplishment., Group CEO & Chief Innovation Officer at CLA Global TS Holdings Pte. Lt





SBRMagazine » / 🏆 13. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nominations are now ongoing for SBR International and National Business Awards 2024pstrongemSingapore Business Review/em is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Toa Payoh Sports Complex: A legacy of national swimming excellenceThe iconic venue built for the 1973 Southeast Asian Peninsular Games officially closed its doors to the public on Oct 31 to make way for a new Regional Sports Centre

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Malaysia launches system to ease transactional data management along palm oil supply chainKUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, on Wednesday launched a system to facilitate management of transactional data along the supply chain of the commodity.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Trustee lays out commercial options to build functioning internal management for Sabana REITpstrongAmongst these options is the retention of existing staff of the REIT’s manager./strong/p pSabana Industrial REIT’s trustee, HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, said it is assessing various commercial options to build out a functioning internal management entity.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

What you need to know about Singapore's proposed investment management regimepstrongThe regime will apply to local and foreign investors. /strong/p pThe Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has introduced a bill that will set out a new investment management regime for entities critical to Singapore's national security interests. /p pThe Significant Investments Review Bill covers local and foreign investors.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

More Singaporeans are prioritising debt management: OCBC surveypstrongSix in 10 are paying off their housing loans on target./strong/p pThe number of Singaporeans putting a stronger emphasis on managing their debt has increased, OCBC’s Financial Wellness Index revealed.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »